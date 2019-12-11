Recently retired Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch (third from left) and new Track President Brian Crichton (third from right) showcase resolutions that were presented by the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority to the track for 50 years of excellence for its support of local communities and the state, and to Lynch individually for his 26-plus years of dedicated service to the community. Pictured with the duo are (from left) Alabama state Senator Del Marsh, BJCC board member Clyde Echols, two-time Talladega Superspeedway winner and Hueytown native Donnie Allison and Dennis Lathem, chairman of the BJCC board.