TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY – Talladega Superspeedway, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year and introduced the all-new, one-of-a-kind, fan-friendly Talladega Garage Experience, was recently honored in Birmingham for its long-standing commitment to the local community and state, according to a press release.
During a reception at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and hosted by the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center (BJCC) Authority, a number of state and local officials were on hand as the track was presented a resolution recognizing the countless benefits the 2.66-mile venue has bestowed on the Yellowhammer State, including the tremendous economic impact.
New Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton was present to accept the resolution, along with recently retired and longtime Track Chairman Grant Lynch, who was also presented with two resolutions – from the BJCC and the Alabama state Senate – for his 26-plus years of heading the track.
NASCAR’s most competitive track generates more than $434 million in total economic activity each year while spending more than $33 million annually to host its two NASCAR weekends. The track creates $61 million in state, local and municipal taxes, and produces thousands of jobs.
After a successful opening in October during the NASCAR Playoffs weekend, the Talladega Garage Experience, which allows fans to be immersed into the sport like never before with unprecedented access, will make its spring debut April 24-26 with a tripleheader featuring the GEICO 500 (NASCAR Cup Series), the MoneyLion 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and General Tire 200 (ARCA Menards Series).