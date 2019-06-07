TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County and St. Clair County school systems have received additional Pre-K classrooms courtesy grant funding by Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.
The department announced via press release Thursday the Alabama First Class Pre-K program will add 164 new classrooms to 38 counties for the 2019-20 school year.
“Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program is truly the model (for) the nation,” Ivey said. “By adding 164 classrooms, we are ensuring more of our youngest learners are getting a strong start to their educational journeys, which will lead them to an even stronger finish in their careers.
“Other states across the country want to emulate what we are doing with early childhood education here in Alabama, and much of that is thanks to the tremendous leadership of (Department of Early Childhood Education) Secretary Jeana Ross.”
Talladega County Schools received two new Pre-K classrooms for the upcoming academic year, one each at Munford and Lincoln elementary schools.
“Lincoln will have now have a total of two Pre-K classrooms, and Munford is getting their first this year,” said Sallie Chastain, coordinator of community education for Talladega County Schools. “We now have a grand total of 11 Pre-K classrooms system wide.”
Chastain noted Lincoln, Stemley Road and A.H. Watwood elementary schools all have two Pre-K classrooms on their campuses.
“B.B. Comer has three Pre-K classrooms,” Chastain said. “Munford and Childersburg each have one Pre-K classroom. We are working on getting classrooms for Sycamore and Fayetteville when funding and space become available.”
Chastain added a maximum of 18 students are allowed per classroom.
“We will be announcing registration soon,” Chastain said. “The students will be selected from a random draw, but there will only be a limited time window to register. Interested parents should contact their respective schools or the Central Office for additional announcements.”
St. Clair County Schools was also awarded two new Pre-K classrooms, one each at Moody and Springville elementary schools.
The new classrooms will “expand access to the state-funded, voluntary pre-kindergarten program to 21,636 children in the 2019-2020 school year, with more than 1,202 classrooms statewide, moving closer to Alabama’s goal of serving up to 70 percent of eligible 4-year-olds,” the state’s release notes.
“In addition to funding new classrooms throughout the state, the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education will continue to ensure pay parity for all First Class Pre-K teachers with the same 4 percent pay raise as K-12 public school teachers in the upcoming school year,” the release says.
According to the release, a new study revealed students who participate in First Class Pre-K are “more likely to be proficient in math and reading, with no evidence of fade out of the benefits of high quality Pre-K over time.”
Attempts to reach St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard for comment were unsuccessful Friday.
To view a list of all classrooms, vist http://children.alabama.gov/parents-families/findprek/
-- Home staff writer David Atchison contributed to this story.