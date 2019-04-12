PELL CITY -- Officials are asking residents to make sure their weather radios are operating as forecasters are predicting severe weather Sunday.
“People need to make sure their weather radios and their weather apps are updated and ready to go,” said Patrice Kurzejeski, the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency director.
The National Weather Service said the timing of severe weather will be between 2 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, depending on which part of the state you live. The storm system is expected to move from east to west in central Alabama.
“We have requested that all shelters be open,” Kurzejeski said.
According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the front end of the event is expected to occur during the nighttime hours.
The enhanced risk of severe weather includes possible tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds up to 60 mph.
Kurzejeski said in a recent update Friday from the National Weather Service in Birmingham that serve storms are expected to arrive in St. Clair and Talladega counties between 6-10 a.m.
Meteorologist James Spann wrote on the ABC 33/40 Weather Blog, “If you live in a manufactured home and are put in a tornado warning polygon, you have to get out. Identify a shelter, or other safe structure that is available during the pre-dawn hours on Sunday morning. Every church should review their severe weather plan.”
Spann wrote residents shouldn’t get all nervous as they look ahead but should instead focus on being prepared.
“No need to be anxious about this; we are in the core of the spring tornado season, and having threats like this is common this time of the year,” he wrote. “Just have a way of hearing warnings, and a good action plan.”