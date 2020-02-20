Talladega, St. Clair airports land federal grants for infrastructure projects (with photos)

PELL CITY -- Two local airports have received federal grants to fund infrastructure projects, according to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.
Chao announced the grants in a press release Thursday. The St. Clair County and Talladega Municipal airports will receive more than $585,000 in grant money. St. Clair received $351,000 to fund taxi lane construction, while Talladega was awarded $234,221 to rehabilitate its taxiway.
The grants come as part of a $520.5 million investment in airports nationally by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“This $520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers,” Chao said in the release.
Chao also said with these grants, the Department of Transportation has invested $11.42 billion into more than 2,000 airports across the United States for safety and
infrastructure improvements since January 2017.
“America’s airports provide a gateway to the world for our citizens while at the same time delivering first impressions of the United States to visitors from abroad,” said Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson, in the release. “It’s in our national interest to make them the crown jewel in our transportation system. The Airport Improvement Program allows us to do just that.”
Talladega Airport Board President Ray Miller said this is just one of many improvements coming to that facility, which recently came under management of the city of Talladega.
“We’ve got a lot of good things going,” Miller said.
He said the airport is also in the process of leasing land for a new hanger and installing self-service fuel pumps.
St. Clair County Airport Manager Bob Brown said the grant will be used to break down dilapidated hangers and taxiways, and work towards new construction.
“The airport’s old, and some of the pavement is beyond repair,” he said.
This project will be the first phase of a five-year plan for improvements to the airport that will also include the building of a corporate hangar.