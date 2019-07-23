TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who left home Thursday night and has not been seen since, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Trinity Copeland is described as a white female, 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has blond hair, brown eyes, the letters “MLC” tattooed in green ink on her right forearm and has stars tattooed on her side, according to a description provided by the family, Thompson said.
She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black jogging shorts with white stripes down the legs.
She was reported missing Monday by her mother, Thompson said. She was last seen on the 200 block of Coffee Street in Talladega around 8 p.m. Thursday, when she said she was going to see some friends.
Anyone with information on her location should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.