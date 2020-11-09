Talladega police asking for help in locating 2 teenage runaways

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are asking for the public’s help in locating two teenaged girls who ran away from the Presbyterian Home for Children early Monday.
Zymescia Rudolph, 16, and A’Reyanna Julius, 15, appear to have left their cottage together between 1:07 and 1:22 a.m. According to Detective Jeremy Falkner, the girls left a note saying they were going to Walmart, in spite of the fact the Talladega Walmart closes at midnight.
There has been no further contact since then, Falkner added Monday afternoon.
Rudolph is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 275 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing a dark blue jean jacket and gray jogging pants. She is originally from Calhoun County, and may be headed that way, Falkner said.
Julius is 5-feet-6-inches tall and about 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue jean jacket and gray pants, and is originally from Jefferson County.
Falkner added Julius has a history of running away, although Rudolph does not.
Both girls were reported to the National Crime Information Center, he said.
Anyone with information on either of the missing girls should call the Talladega police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.