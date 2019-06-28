TALLADEGA -- As the United States prepares to celebrate 243 years of independence Thursday, municipalities and businesses around the area are announcing events of their own to mark the occasion.
The city of Talladega’s celebration will kick off at Veterans Park on Spring Street at 6 p.m. on July 4. A DJ will provide musical entertainment, and there will be numerous food vendors and games for people of all ages.
The fireworks display, courtesy of Pyro Shows of Alabama, begins at dusk. City Manager Beth Cheeks said this year’s display promises to be even bigger and better than previous years.
Several other fireworks shows are planned for around the area next week. They include:
July 3 – Clear Creek Marina, 270 Marina Drive, Talladega, dark-thirty;
July 4 – Lakeside Park, 2801 Stemley Bridge Road, Cropwell, 9 p.m.;
July 4 – Ashville’s youth baseball fields, roughly 9 p.m.;
July 4 -- First Freewill Baptist Church (Free Will Fireworks Fantasia), 50 Kings Road, Sylacauga, dark
July 6 – Woods Surfside Marina, 37 Marina Drive, Cropwell, dark-thirty;
July 6 – Rivers Edge Marina, 79 Rabbit Branch Circle, Cropwell, 9 p.m.; and
July 6 – Ashville’s Tunes Around Town will end with fireworks, around 9 p.m.
-- Staff writers Gary Hanner and Laci Braswell contributed to this story.