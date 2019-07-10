TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, the owner reported that a blue and white 2017 90 cc Yamaha Raptor 90valued at $3,400 was stolen from his front yard on the 100 block of Talladega Springs Road near Sylacauga on June 30.
A gas can valued at $10 was also reported stolen, Jones said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact Investigator Aaron Green at 256-245-5121 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.talladegasheriff.com.