TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen tractor-trailer taken from a warehouse in Oxford.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, the vehicle is a white, 1994 Peterbilt 337 tractor hauling a Dorsey 46-foot heavy equipment trailer. It was taken sometime between 8:15 p.m. Thursday and 1:15 a.m. Friday.
The tractor and trailer are valued at $15,000 each.
Jones said the victim owns the property on Alabama 21 North where the vehicle was left overnight, and he left the truck unlocked.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave a tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.