TALLADEGA -- If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a U.S. Marshal or a member of another federal law enforcement agency who says you can avoid arrest with a prepaid cash card, you are being scammed.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, a Talladega man reported receiving a phone call Wednesday afternoon from an individual claiming to be a marshal. The caller said first that the man’s Social Security number had been used without appropriate authorization, and that authorities were building a “drug case” on the man as well.
The would-be victim was told he would need to load a $150 onto an EZpay card, at which time “he realized he was being scammed,” Thompson said. “He told the caller he was going to call the police, and the caller hung up.”
Although she does not appear to have filed a police report, a female victim contacted The Daily Home regarding a similar scam attempt made on her earlier this week. This time, the caller told her he worked for the Social Security Administration and demanded she confirm her Social Security number or be arrested.
Again, the would-be victim did not take the bait and told the caller “to send the police on.”