Taking the Oath of Office, State, county officials sworn in to office

ASHVILLE – St. Clair County Probate Judge Andrew Weathington administered the Oath of Office to six Republicans who won their respective races Nov. 8.
Those who were sworn into office in front of the St. Clair County Courthouse in Ashville last week were newly elected District 11 state Sen. Lance Bell, District 45 state Rep. Susan DuBose, District 50 state Rep. Jim Hill, St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon, District 1 St. Clair County Commissioner Jeff Brown, and St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell.
Hill, Brown and Russell were all re-elected to their respective offices.
The short ceremony was opened with a prayer from Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup; the pledge was led by St. Clair County Commissioner Bob Mize, and Kevin Moore played the U.S. National Anthem on his saxophone.
Following the ceremony, the St. Clair County Commission convened an organizational meeting inside the courthouse, which is required by law.
Commission members approved a resolution establishing meeting time, rules of procedure, and bonds for the commission.
The St. Clair County Commission will hold its commission meetings at the same times and days, as before, which are 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The first meeting of the month is held in the chambers in Ashville, while the second meeting is held in the chambers in Pell City. Work sessions are slated at 1 p.m. in Ashville, the Thursday before the regularly scheduled commission meetings.
During the organization meeting, the Commissioners reappointed James Hill III with the law firm of Hill, Gossett, Kemp and Hufford, P.C. to serve as the county attorney for St. Clair County.
The commission also reaffirmed Tina Morgan as the County Administrator and Dan Dahlke as the County Engineer.
During the short meeting, the commission also approved to participate in the City of Moody’s ATRIP II (Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program) application/project, where the county commission allocated $250,000 towards road projects along U.S. 411.
The commission then approved to pay the monthly bills, and adjourned.
A reception for the newly elected officials followed the meeting.
Afterward, the commission held a work session.