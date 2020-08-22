Sylacauga starts Zow era with victory, edges Leeds 33-27

SYLACAUGA — Andrew Zow felt blessed “to play the game of football, to be in athletics, period.”
Of course … “You like to win them.”
Zow’s Aggies ensured he’d remember his first night as Sylacuaga head coach for all the right reasons on Friday, scoring a last-second 33-27 win over Leeds in a game that featured a 2-hour weather delay, some strange officiating and both teams rallying from double-digit deficits.
“I told our guys, this may be your last,” Zow said. “You always hear that, but you’ve got to play that way.”
If it is indeed their last, the Aggies and Green Wave provided enough drama to last a season. Leeds (0-1) stormed out to an early 14-0 lead, before lightning sent both teams and their fans to the locker room. After the break, Sylacauga (1-0) scored two quick touchdowns to tie the game, then took a 10-point lead in the third quarter following a Green Wave fumble.
That lasted until 3:06 mark of the fourth, when Leeds’ Jeremiah Hunter punched in his second TD to tie the score at 27. Sylacauga’s defense held the Green Wave’s 2-minute drill, then pounced on a short punt to take over at the Leeds 28-yard line.
That left it up to junior Brayson Edwards, who found Luke Vincent for a TD with 23 seconds left on the Legion Stadium clock.
It was the third of three TD passes by Edwards, and the only catch of the night for Vincent.
“All in all, it was a little bit of our guys having a little bit of grit,” Zow said. “They did a great job.”
Leeds finished with 299 total yards, but was stymied all night by penalties and crucial mistakes.
“We’ll learn from this,” Leeds head coach Jerry Hood said. “I’m proud of their effort. I think it’s obvious we improved greatly.”
Three to know
Sylacauga back Maleek Pope led all rushers with 143 yards on 30 carries.
The leading receiver on the night was Sylacauga’s Dontavious Ware, who finished with two TDs as part of 85 yards receiving.
Leeds’ Jonathan Ruff had a huge night rushing and receiving, with 198 yards total and a touchdown.
Who said
Sylacauga head coach Andrew Zow, interpreting a sequence in which the Aggies declined a penalty but kept the clock still: “(Leeds) had a holding call, and we get an opportunity to have the ball snap on the ready or on the snap of the ball. We chose to have it on the snap of the ball, so we could keep that clock.”
Leeds head coach Jerry Hood, interpreting the same sequence: “He said that he declined the yardage but accepted the penalty, which would’ve made it 3rd down. He said, no, it’s 4th down. I’ve never heard that you can decline the yardage but accept the penalty. So we’ll find out about that rule.”
Up next
Sylacauga travels to Lincoln. Leeds will return home to face Pell City.