Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties with the state Department of Education’s website, not all the scores for individual schools were available Friday. The scores can be found at https://www.alsde.edu/dept/erc/Pages/home.aspx.
TALLADEGA -- Public schools and school systems in Alabama got their report cards from the state Friday.
Four of the five systems in The Daily Home’s coverage area (Talladega County, Pell City, St. Clair County and Sylacauga) all earned B’s, while the Talladega City system earned a C.
Superintendents at all five systems pointed toward things they could be proud of while continuing to work toward A’s.
The highest scores in the area went to Sylacauga and St. Clair County schools, with 87s. Pell City scored an 86, and Talladega County an 81. Talladega City scored 76.
Statewide, the overall average was 84, with a graduation rate of 90 percent, academic achievement at 66.15 percent and academic growth at 93.06 percent.
A press release from Sylacauga schools said, “(Our) five-point gain from last year is attributed to the academic growth at all schools and the graduation rate. Over 96 percent of students across the district surpassed the standards for growth on standardized tests, and the graduation rate exceeded 95 percent.
“Other categories evaluated on the report card were academic achievement measured by test scores, college and career readiness, and chronic absenteeism.”
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said, “An area of strength and continuous evolution is college and career readiness. Last year, 42 percent of Sylacauga’s graduates earned credit for at least one college course, and 44 percent earned workforce credentials in a career field.
“The district provides career and technical education courses in grades 3-12, and students in the middle and high school grades have nearly 50 different course offerings from which to choose.
“In partnership with several colleges, students in grades 10-12 also are afforded dual enrollment opportunities in career pathways and in core academic courses.”
He added, “We are excited about the jump in report card scores for our schools … While a B is good, our goal is an A, and the key is constant support of our main effort: the classroom teacher. I am encouraged by the move and congratulate all our employees and this great community for taking this system to a new level of excellence.”
Except for high schools, all schools in a given system are graded on a combination of academic achievement (40 percent), academic growth (45 percent) and chronic absenteeism (15 percent).
For schools that include a 12th grade, graduation rate and college and career readiness count for 10 percent each, while achievement counts for 20 percent, growth for 30 percent and chronic absenteeism for 10 percent. The overall district grade is calculated using the same formula.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
The St. Clair County school system also received an overall grade of 87.
“I am very proud of our staff and students for their efforts in raising our report card score this year,” said Superintendent Mike Howard. “We are very proud of the 87 overall score we received. However, this score is not a true indication of what our staff and students do every day to be the absolute best they can be.
“In St. Clair County, we pride ourselves in doing all we can to provide the best education possible with the limited resources we have, and I am proud of what we have accomplished so far and what we will accomplish in the near future.”
PELL CITY
The Pell City school system received an overall score of 86, the same score as last year, said Superintendent Dr. James Martin.
“We want to get better every day,” said Martin. “But I am very proud of the teachers and students. They really worked hard, and it shows.”
In individual school scores, Coosa Valley Elementary School collected the top score of 92.
Eden Elementary scored an 80, Iola Roberts Elementary an 82, Walter M. Kennedy Elementary an 88, Williams Intermediate an 80, Duran Junior High North an 84, Duran Junior High South an 85 and Pell City High an 81.
Martin said the graduation rate was 90 percent, and school officials continue to work on strategies for academic improvements. One factor they have identified so far, related to academic achievement, is attendance. The schools with the best attendance rates are the top achieving schools.
“It shows the importance of students being in school,” Martin said.
TALLADEGA COUNTY
Talladega County Schools scored an overall average of 81, with scores for the individual schools within the system running the gamut.
Fayetteville High topped the list with a 92, while Childersburg High brought up the rear at 69. In between, Watwood, Childersburg and Munford Elementary schools and Drew Middle all scored 83s. Winterboro and Munfrod Middle scored 81s, and Sycamore an 80.
Lincoln Elementary got a 79. Comer Elementary, Childersburg Middle and Lincoln High all got 78s, and Munford High and Talladega County Central High got 77s. Stemley Elementary and Comer High got 72s.
“We got a B overall last year, also,” Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said. “We’re working to improve every year, but I am pleased with our progress overall.
“We have areas that we need to improve at all our schools, but we will be focusing on reading achievement K-12 in the coming year. We have a strategic plan for K-8 classes and we know that reading achievement is the foundation of academic achievement.
“I’m also very proud of our graduation rate (92.83 percent), which indicates progress at all of our high schools. And, of course, at the high schools, the ACT is the measure of growth, and we are continuing to better prepare all of our students, whether they plan on going to college or not.”
TALLADEGA CITY
In the Talladega City system, which dropped one point from last year, R.L. Young Elementary earned the highest mark, at 78, followed by Salter Elementary at 74 and Houston Elementary at 70. Talladega High scored a 69, Graham Elementary a 68 and Zora Ellis Junior High got a 65.
Superintendent Tony Ball said he was disappointed with the numbers but “wanted to focus on the good.”
“We showed academic growth across the board, and chronic absenteeism has continued to drop. The graduation rate is good, too, and we’ve already met with all the principals to start preparing for the new assessments next year. I’m not trying to offer any excuses here, we’ve got work to do, but I believe we’ll do better next year.”
Curriculum Coordinator Pattie Thomas said the disappointing overall scores concealed a lot good news.
“The student academic growth is strong, with 81.46 percent. We show strong student academic growth in our schools as well. We believe this indicates that our students are moving, growing and learning,” she said.
“We also saw huge growth in the area of college and career readiness, with a 23.4 percent increase. Our (English learner) tested students showed significant language proficiency levels (88.89 percent), (and) the chronic absenteeism number decreased from 20.56 to 16.75. We were happy to have fewer students with 15 or more absences for the year last year.
“Our graduation rate is a healthy 89 percent, and we continue to work to monitor our students’ progress as they move toward graduation.”