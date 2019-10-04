ODENVILLE – The Sylacauga Aggies scored the first three times they had the football Friday and went on to a 48-7 victory over the St. Clair County Saints.
With the win, the Aggies improved their chances of making the state playoffs as they are now 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Class 5A, Region 5.
Jordan Ridgeway touched the football four times in the first quarter and scored on runs of 42, 10 and 63 yards as the Aggies opened up a 20-0 lead after 12 minutes.
In that first quarter alone, Ridgeway had 121 rushing yards.
The Saints scored their lone touchdown on the first play of the second quarter thanks to some trickery. Quarterback Joshua Struggs threw a lateral to Micah Gilbert, who then threw a pass across the middle of the field to Jacoby Blanks, who raced 62 yards for the score. The PAT by Jaden Hayes was good as the Saints pulled to within 20-7.
Maleek Pope would get in on the scoring for the Aggies on a 14-yard touchdown run to make it 27-7 at halftime.
On the second play of the third quarter, Pope outran the Saint defense 71 yards to the end zone. Cole Porch’s extra point pushed the margin to 34-7.
Pope finished with 228 yards rushing on 14 carries. He didn’t play half of the third quarter or any in the fourth.
After a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback J.D. DeLoach to Malik Wyckoff was nullified due to a penalty, DeLoach found Ridgeway five plays later on a 7-yard scoring pass to make it 41-7 after three quarters.
With 8:08 remaining Sylacauga added one more score – a 1-yard run by Dax Flora.
The Aggies will host Center Point next week in a huge region contest.