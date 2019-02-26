LOGAN MARTIN LAKE – The lake crested Sunday and is slowly inching down to the normal winter pool level, an Alabama Power Company spokesperson said.
Jacki Lowry with APC said Monday that Logan Martin Lake crested at 471.22 feet above sea level around 5 p.m. Sunday.
She said with no additional rainfall, the lake should be back to the normal winter pool level, 460 feet above sea level, by Saturday.
The lake crested a day earlier than predicted.
Last week, officials were predicting that the lake level would crest Monday or Tuesday of this week at 472.5, which was just slightly 1 foot more than anticipated.
There are still some chances of rain throughout the week, hovering around 30-60 percent each day for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.