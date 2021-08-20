SWCC and AACD recognizes chairman’s 25 years of service

The Alabama Association of Conservation District (AACD) and Alabama Soil and Water Conservation Committee (SWCC) have recognized Chairman Donald Ray Walker for his 25 years of service.
Without compensation, Chairman Walker and four additional board members of the St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation District meet every other month to decide on the importance of conservation practices and activities in the county.
Walker is from Ashville and an active cattle farmer and poultry grower. He is the son of Don and Bennie Sue Walker and married to Cindy Walker; they have two children and four grandchildren.
He was born in Pell City but settled in Shoal Creek Valley in Ashville. He is a graduate of St. Clair County High School. His goal quoted from the high school yearbook was to be a poultry farmer when he got out of school. He has not met an ice cream he did not like. His faith in his heavenly Father gives him strength and guidance through the good and hard times.
Walker's role with the District has been instrumental in conserving the county’s natural resources and improving our environment here in St. Clair County.
The District's responsibility is to assist landowners and land users in protecting and conserving the natural resources in St. Clair County. Though we are an entity of the State government, it receives no pay or grants for our work time.
The District has a close and formal working relationship with Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), which provides professional and technical assistance to landowners and land users in implanting conservation measures.
The St. Clair County Conservation District Board holds a public meeting on the third Tuesday of every other month at 8 a.m. Meetings, dates and times are subject to change. Those interested can call the main office for more details at (205) 338-7215.