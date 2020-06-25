Suspects in shooting death of Moody police officer appear in court

PELL CITY -- The two people charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Moody police Lt. Stephen Williams appeared in court for the second time Thursday.
Tapero Corlene Johnson, 27, and Marquisha Anissa Tyson, 28, both of Birmingham, appeared for status hearings.
During Tyson’s hearing, there was a change to her defense team with Birmingham attorney Emory Anthony Jr. taking the place of Jeffery Dummire. Anthony was retained for Tyson’s defense by her family, while Dummire was appointed by Judge Bill Weathington. Micheal Hanle, the other court-appointed attorney defending Tyson, will remain on the case.
Anthony asked the court for a preliminary hearing for Tyson, which Weathington set for July 7.
Anthony also asked that any discovery the state has be made available to the defense.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon noted the state had little evidence to share at this time. He said the state has footage from the Super 8 where the shooting took place, the initial 911 call that brought Williams to the motel and two recorded statements from Tyson.
Anthony asked that any reports also be handed over.
“There are reports that are not completed,” Harmon said, but said he could provide the initial incident report at this time.
Weathington asked Harmon to give Anthony what the state had for discovery. The judge said he was not ordering it at this time, but he will settle any disputes on the matter.
The hearing for Johnson took place after Tyson’s hearing, with Johnson appearing before Presiding Judge Phillip Seay.
Johnson’s attorney, Kelly Livingston, also requested a preliminary hearing, which Harmon requested be on July 7 because witnesses would be available already.
Livingston also asked for discovery to be shared with the defense, saying that while it may not be required in the case’s current stage, it had been done in cases before.
“I see it as a practice that has been common by the state,” Livingston said.
Harmon said he would provide what he could.
Johnson and Tyson were both charged June 5 in connection with Williams’ death and first appeared in court June 8. Williams was shot and killed June 2.
They are being held in the St. Clair County jail without bond.