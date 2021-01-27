Suspect robs Steele Marathon cashier at gunpoint

STEELE -- Police are currently investigating a robbery that took place at the Steele Marathon gas station on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. The suspect in question was described to be a male wearing all black with a blue mask.
According to owner and local councilwoman Tammy Deweese, the suspect walked around the store for a while before approaching the checkout counter with a snack cake.
When the cashier on duty asked if he needed anything else, the suspect drew a gun from his pocket. He then demanded all the money in the register before running out of the store.
The cashier immediately locked the doors and called 911. Deweese said a witness later came forward with a description of the suspects vehicle to help with the investigation.
“In a matter of minutes Steele officer Whit Burttram was there along with several officers from the county,” Deweese said. “I would like to thank all the officers and the community for helping out. I hope [law enforcement] catches the suspects!”
According to the detective presiding over the case, there is still an ongoing investigation