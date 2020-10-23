Suspect in shooting death St. Clair DA’s son indicted on 2 counts of capital murder (with photos) (copy)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Odenville man accused of killing the son of the St. Clair County district attorney has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of capital murder.
Michael Dale Iervolino, 33, has been held without bond in the St. Clair County Jail since his arrest in late 2019. He is scheduled for arraignment in Pell City on Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
According to the indictment, the two counts both stem from the same incident.
In count one, Iervolino is charged with fatally shooting Nicholas Sloan Harmon while Harmon was inside a vehicle, while in count two Iervolino is charged with fatally shooting Harmon from inside another vehicle.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, who is prosecuting the case, both charges carry a potential death penalty.
Iervolino and James Dylon Stewart, 28, of Pell City, were both initially arrested in connection with the theft of a Chevrolet Silverado and on charges of probation violations shortly after Harmon was killed Nov. 5, 2019. Stewart has not been charged in connection with the killing.
Harmon was shot and killed while driving his car on Kelly Road, near a Valero station in Moody.
The vehicle struck a power pole, and the Moody police officer who discovered the body initially thought he was responding to a traffic accident. Harmon was still wearing his seat
belt when he died.
Harmon, who would have turned 21 on Oct. 31, was the son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
The elder Harmon and both of St. Clair County’s circuit judges recused themselves from the case, so Giddens was appointed prosecutor, and Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff was appointed to preside over the trial.
The indictment does not go into the alleged details of the crime, but according to a civil suit filed in St. Clair County Circuit Court, Iervolino broke into and stole a Chevrolet Silverado belonging to ZA Construction that had been parked at a local hotel. The firearm used in the shooting was left in the truck, according to the civil suit.
The suit goes on to allege that Iervolino was following Harmon’s vehicle too closely and attempted to force him off the road by running up on his bumper. When Harmon did not get out of his way, Iervolino fired into Harmon’s vehicle from the stolen truck.
Iervolino has also been indicted on charges of breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property in the first degree for stealing the work truck.
The victim, known as “Boo,” graduated from Pell City High School and had attended Jefferson State Community College, with plans to transfer to Auburn this year to study aviation.
In his teenage years, he was a member of the state champion Cheaha Mountain Bike Racing Team and was a member of the Pell City High School wrestling team. He was also a JROTC member at Pell City High.
After graduating, he joined the United States Air Force and graduated with honors from the Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Technical School. He was an airman first class with the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of the Alabama Air National Guard in Birmingham, where he was “honored and proud to serve as a KC-35 crew chief,” according to his obituary.
Iervolino has a lengthy criminal history. According to testimony at his initial court appearance last year, he has at least 15 prior felony convictions.
He is being defended by attorneys Bill Barnett and Robert Bentley.