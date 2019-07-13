SPRINGVILLE – A Gardendale man is in custody after being arrested in connection with a deadly Friday night shooting at a Springville residence.
Springville police Chief Belinda Crapet identified the suspect as Brady Echols, 21, who is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail without bond.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Alexander Earl Fitch, 27, of Springville.
Russell said Fitch died from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at his residence at 11:31 p.m. Friday.
According to authorities, the shooting happened at the victim’s residence on Rock Springs Circle.
Springville Police Department Investigator Wayne Walton said there was an apparent argument between the suspect and victim, which escalated into the deadly shooting.
“It’s still early in the investigation,” Walton said, adding he could not comment further.
Walton said the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.