Suspect in killing of St. Clair DA’s son makes court appearance (with photos)

PELL CITY -- The Odenville man accused of killing the St. Clair County district attorney’s son made his first appearance in court after being charged with capital murder earlier this week.

Michael Dale Iervolino, 32, appeared in court Thursday afternoon to be advised of his rights and the charges against him.

Iervolino is charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Sloan Harmon, 20, son of St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon. Iervolino was served with those charges Tuesday.

Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff presided over the hearing. Woodruff said he had been assigned to preside over the case following the recusal of judges from St. Clair County.

Iervolino said, during the hearing, he did not not have a lawyer. Woodruff said an attorney would be provided but did not assign one during the hearing. Woodruff denied Iervolino bond due to the capital murder charges.

Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens has been assigned to prosecute the case. When asked if the defense is likely to ask for a change of venue, Giddens said it was still too early to tell.

Iervolino was arrested by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office following Harmon’s death. He was arrested along with James Dylon Stewart, 27, of Pell City, as persons of interest in the case.

Both men were initially charged with probation violation, breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property. At the time, both men had their probation revoked and were held without bond.

Stewart has not been charged with any additional crimes at this time.

Iervolino and Stewart were initially arrested in connection with the theft of a white Chevrolet Silverado on the night of the deadly shooting but were identified as persons of interest in Harmon’s death.

According to testimony at an initial appearance on the theft charges, Iervolino has 15 prior felony convictions.

During that same hearing, Stewart denied any involvement in the shooting. Stewart stated he had plans to join his wife and daughter in another state following his probation and said there was no way he would jeopardize those plans.

Harmon was shot and killed while driving his vehicle on Kelly Road, near the Valero gas station, in Moody around 11 p.m. on Nov. 5. The vehicle came to a rest after hitting a guy wire from a utility pole. It was discovered shortly after by a Moody police officer, who initially mistook the scene for a car accident.

“(Harmon) was definitely shot while he was driving,” St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said at the time. “He had his seat belt still on.”

Following the shooting, St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said investigations were conducted in three different locations.

Harmon graduated from Pell City High School, where he competed in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament.

After high school, Harmon joined the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Tactical Aircraft Maintenance School. At the time of his death, he was serving with the 117th Air Refueling Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard and attending classes at Jefferson State Community College.

As for Iervolino, Woodruff said he would appear in court again on March 4 at 1:30 p.m.

St. Clair Times Editor David Atchison and Daily Home staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.