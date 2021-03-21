Suspect deceased following vehicle pursuit involving local law enforcement

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clair County deputies were assisting the ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) with a vehicle pursuit which originated on Hwy 231 in the Ashville area. The pursuit traveled on Highway 231 towards Pell City and turned on Highway 174 towards Odenville.
The vehicle pursuit was joined by Odenville Police Department, Margaret Police Department and Argo Police Department.
Suspect's vehicle was stopped on deployment of a spike strip at Highway 411 and Highway 174 in Odenville. The suspect discharged his weapon and officers returned fire.
The suspect is deceased pending identification.
No officers were injured.