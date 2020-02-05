Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting death of St. Clair D.A.’s son (with photos)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- An Odenville man accused of killing the son of the St. Clair County district attorney is now facing capital murder charges.

Michael Dale Iervolino, 32, was served with a capital murder warrant in the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City on Tuesday. He is charged with killing Nicholas Sloan “Boo” Harmon, 20, of Pell City, by shooting into a vehicle and shooting from inside a vehicle. The prosecution is being handled by Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.

Giddens said he could not say Wednesday when Iervolino might appear in court.

Iervolino and James Dylon Stewart, 27, of Pell City, were arrested by St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies after Harmon was killed. Iervolino and Stewart were both charged with probation violations, unlawful breaking into and entering of a motor vehicle and theft of property. Both men were being held without bond.

Giddens said Wednesday the investigation into the case was still ongoing, but as of Wednesday, Stewart has not been charged with any additional crimes.

Iervolino and Stewart were first arrested on charges of stealing a white Chevrolet Silverado the night of the accident and were identified as “persons of interest” in the homicide investigation. According to testimony at an initial appearance on the theft charges, Iervolino has 15 prior felony convictions.

Stewart denied any involvement in the shooting during the same hearing.

Harmon was shot and killed while driving on Kelley Creek Road, near the Valero gas station in Moody, around 11 p.m. The vehicle came to rest after hitting a guy wire and was discovered shortly afterward by a Moody police officer, who mistook the scene for a traffic accident at first.

At the time, St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said investigations leading to the arrests of Stewart and Iervolino were conducted at three different locations.

“We detained one person off Cline Road, which is just off Camp Winnataska Road. A couple of hours later, another suspect was taken into custody near the same area,” he said.

Harmon was the son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon. The victim graduated from Pell City High School, where he competed in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament. He later joined the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Tactical Aircraft Maintenance School. When he died, he was serving with the 117th Air Refueling Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard and attending classes at Jefferson State Community College.

A conviction for capital murder carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.

St. Clair Times Editor David Atchison contributed to this story.