Susie Washburn named deputy admin

Longtime St. Clair County employee Susie Washburn was recently promoted to deputy administrator by the County Commission.
The job became available when Deputy Administrator Sandra Wolfe retired Dec. 1. Washburn has been employed with St. Clair County since 2013.
“I am honored to be named the deputy administrator,” Washburn said. “I want to thank (commission) Chairman Paul Manning and the commissioners for their confidence in me.”
Washburn added she appreciates Administrator Tina Morgan and Assistant Deputy Administrator Corey Phillips.
“I look forward to working with Tina and Corey,” Washburn said. “They both have a tremendous amount of knowledge when it comes to the administrative side of things here at the commission.”
Washburn and her husband, Mark, have been married 24 years and live in Steele. They have one daughter, Laney, 15, a freshman at Ashville High School.
Manning praised Washburn.
“This administration, along with this commission, is blessed to have Washburn in the position she is now in,” Manning said. “She has certainly made us all have a better day with her presence, along with each employee in the County Commission.
“I believe Washburn, along with Corey Phillips, will help Administrator Tina Morgan become a great three-member team.”
Morgan said she was looking forward to working with Washburn and Phillips.
“I have no doubt we will make a great team,” Morgan said. “I am also looking forward to 2021, because 2020 has been a challenge due to COVID for the entire county family. However, everyone has worked hard and worked through the challenges.”
Morgan added she appreciates Manning, the commissioners and the entire commission staff.
“Ms. Wolfe will be greatly missed, and I do want to wish her well on her recent retirement,” Morgan said.