Surprise guest joins retirement celebration for former Riverside police chief

RIVERSIDE — Former Riverside Police Chief Rick Oliver was celebrated by his community Friday with a retirement party, which included a surprise.
Heidi Todd, a 7-year-old he helped rescue on Valentine's Day in 2018, attended the celebration.
Todd, who was 4 at the time, was rescued by Oliver after being kidnapped from her home in South Carolina. To this day, Oliver refers to her as “his little Valentine.”
The former chief said he was honored that Heidi, her mom and so many other people came out to celebrate him and his retirement.
“We’ve got judges, FBI, the whole spectrum. We’ve even got some informants from my narcotic days that came out just to celebrate,” Oliver said. “It’s honoring.”
Though Oliver has worked in law enforcement for over 30 years, he said rescuing Todd and returning her home just three years ago was the icing on his career's cake. He added that he was touched to see both of them Friday.
“(Pell City Fire Chief) Tim Kurzejeski went out with me on that call, we just so happen to be here that day around 4 o’clock and bam, we were just in the right place at the right time,” Oliver said.
“It was God’s timing. There were a lot of prayers and I was honored to be used by God to accomplish that. There’s nothing better than that and I’ve gotten big dope off the street, worked federal cases; there’s nothing better,” Oliver said.
He added, “The indicators that (God) allowed me to already know, he taught me that over experience. The big key was that she wasn’t dressed appropriately and that made me go where I went and I was calm, I was at peace with what I was doing.”
Oliver said there is no doubt he is and will continue to be in the little girl’s life.
“I get pictures weekly of Heidi — the first time she rode a bike, her losing her teeth. It's just like my own grandbabies. There’s no difference; she’s family,” Oliver said.