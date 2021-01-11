Superintendent to speak at Trussville ACOC luncheon

Dr. Pattie Neill, superintendent of Trussville City Schools, will be the featured speaker at the Jan. 21 luncheon of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Neill has served as superintendent of Trussville City Schools since 2012 and was honored with the Outstanding Administrator Alumni Award from Auburn University's College of Education in 2017.
During Neill’s tenure in Trussville, TCS has gained two elementary schools and has achieved an elite status among school systems at both the state and national levels.
The chamber luncheon, sponsored by the Trussville City Schools Foundation, will
take place at the Trussville Civic Center beginning with network development time at 11:30 a.m. Masks and temperature checks are required to enter the building.
Social distancing with regard to seating will be observed
Reservations are required and may be made via email to info@trussvillechamber.com, calling the chamber office at (205) 655-7535 or online at January Chamber Luncheon - Jan 21, 2021. Cost is $18 per attendee. The deadline for reservations is at noon on Monday, Jan. 18.