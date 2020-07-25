Superintendent releases first yearly report on Pell City school system

PELL CITY -- Superintendent Dr. James Martin has released his first yearly report for the Pell City school system.
“This is something I have done in my previous districts,” Martin said. “I felt it was very beneficial.”
Martin said the document is functionally a year in review document that looks back at goals and accomplishments throughout the last school year.
“It's really kind of a concise document,” Martin said.
The report includes several different components, including an overview of the district's strategic plan, test scores and even the budget. The plan also includes breakdowns of student population demographics and proficiencies.
Martin also said it includes a complete list of accomplishments from each school from the past academic year.
“I’m very proud of what our schools have done this past year,” Martin said.
Martin said he plans to release a report every July due to the district operating generally with a July to June schedule.
Board of Education member Eldon Hall asked Martin if it would be possible for next year's document to include a comparison with the previous years in order to see where the district improves.
Martin told Hall he would be happy to add a comparison to next year's report, saying he thought it was a great idea.
Martin said the report would be released through the district's website, so the public can view it. It can be found by visiting the pellcityschools.net and clicking on the word “simbli” under the school board tab. The document is part of the school boards most recent agenda.
Martin said a copy would also be sent to the offices of each of the district's schools.
In other matters, the board:
Approved the hiring of Beth Allen Smith as a physical education teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary, Brittany McKinney as a science teacher at Pell City High, Skylar Smith as a social science teacher at Pell City High, Latoya Threatt as principal at Eden Elementary, Angela Brown Davidson as a third-grade teacher at Coosa Valley Elementary and Monica Hartley as a special education teaching assistant at Pell City High;
Approved hiring of substitute teachers Laurie Dunn, Beth Payne and Richard Woods, and substitute bus driver Susan Henderson;
Approved the resignations of Ashton Baker, third-grade teacher at Coosa Valley, Carlton Brown, third-grade teacher at Walter M Kennedy Elementary, Sonya Calhoun, Instructional Assistant at Walter M Kennedy and Ronnie Callahan, bus driver;
Approved hiring for supplemental positions Hailey Brown as volleyball coach at Duran North Junior High, Melanie Cornelius as volleyball coach at Duran South Junior High and Brittany Gillison as cross country coach at Duran South;
Approved contracts with Katherine Ingram doing business as Cuddle Bugs and Company for services for visual impairment, orientation and mobility for students at a rate of $100/hour, not to exceed $2,400/month; Sebastian White doing business as Top of the Class Educational Center to provide tutoring services at a rate of $40/hour; Stacy Carter to provide speech language pathology services for students at a rate of $75/hour, to include travel; Linda Garing/Therapy Providers LLC to provide physical therapy services for Pell City school system students at a rate of $65/hour; Worley Works Inc to provide occupational therapy services students at a rate of $65/hour for an occupational therapist and $50/hour for an occupational therapist assistant; Beth Payne to provide special education services to hearing impaired students at a rate of $35/hour; Patsy Flournoy to provide instructional services for English Language Learner (ELL) students at a rate of $35/hour; Birmingham Speech & Hearing Associates to provide audiological services at the rate of $65/hour on an as-needed basis; Dale Owen to provide training for new hires employed to drive school buses at a rate of $325/employee as needed; Sid Brown as a music teacher for four hours per day, five days per week at a rate of $35/hour not to exceed $27,000/year; Karen Davis Wright as a instructional support specialist at a rate of $35/hour, not to exceed $20,000/year; Janette Smith as adjunct instructor for certified nursing assistant for six hours per week at a rate of $35/hour; Douglas M. Bibb as adjunct instructor in health science (sports medicine) at Pell City High School for two hours per day, not to exceed 180 days unless deemed necessary at a rate of $35/hour, plus benefits; Dr. Jessica Popham as adjunct instructor for introduction to pharmacy for five hours per week at a rate of $35/hour; Jill Abbott as a instructional support special at a rate of $35/hour not to exceed $20,000/year;
Approved the transfer of Mike Johnson from P.E. teacher at Kennedy to P.E. teacher at Williams, and Matthew House from P.E. teacher at Williams to P.E. teacher at Kennedy;
Approved plan to reopen schools,
Approved adjusting band auxiliary sponsor supplements from the 2020-21 school year back to the approved amounts for the 2019-2020 school year; and
Approved accounts payable for the month of June in the amount of $713,703.43.