TALLADEGA -- Sunny and dry weather is expected in Talladega and St. Clair counties for most of the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Calera.
“It should be a comfortable Labor Day weekend,” said Tara Goggins, NWS meteorologist. “The weather shouldn’t affect anyone’s holiday plans around here.”
However, Goggins noted there is a chance for a “few scattered storms,” Sunday afternoon. “Monday’s forecast shows dry and sunny weather for Labor Day,” Goggins said.
The meteorologist added highs for Labor Day will be in the low 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Meanwhile, Goggins noted as of Saturday afternoon, Hurricane Dorian is still listed as a Category 4 storm and is projected to remain a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, through early next week.
“The latest projections shows the storm shifting eastward, and (it) isn’t expected to impact the state of Alabama,” Goggins said. “It’s still too early to say when and where exactly it will make landfall, but it is looking better for Florida than earlier projections have shown. However, it’s important that everyone continues to monitor the storm closely.”