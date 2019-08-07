The Youth Summer Daze Program at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church was held recently. There were 26 youth who participated this summer. To show what they learned, they presented the program "Armor of God" this past Sunday.
Participating were Virginia Onuszkanycz, Sam Phillips, Maddie Phillips, Lily Pyle, James Pyle, Ruby Shults, Brooklyn Beason, Jackson Beason, Ava McGinnis, Grant McGinnis, Anna Lee, Ella Lee, Braxton Thomas, Parker Jones, Colt Tron, Ally Lee, Shannon Lee, Julia Lee, Myra Martin, Ava Martin, Sydney Martin, Nick Martin, Victoria Wideman, Adrianna Garcia, Johnathan Wideman and Amanda Thompson. The performance was enjoyed by a large crowd of family and friends and parishioners. Congratulations to all the youth on a job well done.
Another great success was the production of “Peter Pan” by June Mack and all involved. The hours of work paid off by truly entertaining so many. This show was dedicated to Beverly and Jack Crumpton, who have been an important part of the productions for over 30 years. They are both very involved and supportive of the shows and the community.
Congratulations to Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey who placed 1st in Ribs, 2nd in Pork, 2nd in Brisket, 1st in People’s Choice and overall point leader at the Hometown Hero's BBQ Bash at the Hoover Met this past weekend.
We welcome a new business in town – Bob's Unclaimed Freight at 37 Marietta Road. Bob's is a family-owned and operated variety store carrying items that were lost in shipping. The store will be open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.