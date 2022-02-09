Suddenly Susan: What’s old is new again at History Incorporated in Leeds (with photos)

If you could go back in time, where would you go? What would you do? Maybe try your luck at a roulette table in New Orleans in the late 1800s? Or dance to the latest hits of the 40s or 50s pulsing from the glowing jukebox in the corner of a local bar, cafe, or soda fountain?
Until they invent time travel, here's the next best thing to satisfy the need for nostalgia: History Incorporated, where one person might consider junk is definitely another man's treasure.
Tucked away in downtown Leeds, History Incorporated's showroom and warehouse are brimming with historical gems hiding in plain sight. If you're starting to think this is just another antique or memorabilia store to add to Alabama's ever-growing list, think again. It's not often you get to see this much history in one place.
As I entered the showroom, my eyes spotted a Red Baron carnival ride airplane from the 1940s dangling above two WWII-era classic coin-operated shooting games, Skyfighter and Ace Bomber. A shoe advertisement display (in the actual form of a shoe) squeaked up and down, surrounded by an array of vintage gas pumps, jukeboxes, and even a couple of motorcycles. A 1908 dealership poster for Peugeot hung over two leather chairs sourced from the Pennsylvania Library of Congress, and leaning against the wall was a set of early 1900s iron elevator doors from New Orleans.
My eyes eventually settled on the immaculately restored Nickelodeon player piano adorned with inlaid blue and gold stained glass. I had heard of them but never seen one in action until Billy Weller, owner and manager of History Incorporated, sprung it into life. Lively music filled the showroom as the keys merrily moved up and down as if a cheerful ghost had decided to tinkle the ivories. As we moved into the warehouse, the music lingered in the background, reminding me of bygone eras where entertainment was simply a coin drop away.
Crowding the narrow aisles of the warehouse was a head-high maze of history. In this cavernous room, the decades and centuries collide. It might look like a junky mess to some, but Weller, a resident of Logan Martin Lake who is equal parts collector, librarian, and historian, has the complete inventory filed away in his head. Although Polar Bear Services (heating, air conditioning, and ice makers) is Weller's primary business, History Incorporated is what he calls "the fun stuff."
"So many people think of this stuff as junk and throw it out," he says, "but there's a surge of adrenaline when you discover something. It's like finding treasure. You grow attached."
But Weller has one confession to make when it comes to this business.
"To do this, you have to be part hoarder," he admits with a quick grin. "You have to have at least a little bit of organized hoarding in you to keep every little thing, because parts for these machines are hard to find. Take for example a jukebox that isn't ideal for resell or restoration. We 'part' it out in order to make 10 more jukeboxes functional."
Speaking of jukeboxes, History Incorporated has a wide variety, ranging from one of the first jukeboxes made in 1929 by the less well-known brand of Holcomb & Hoke to the more jazzed up versions crafted by the king of jukeboxes, Wurlitzer.
Weller's favorite? "Anything from the 40s, but my favorite jukebox is a Wurlitzer 1080. To me, that's the sexiest jukebox. It was called the Mae West because of its curves. How can you not love that?"
One key way to tell a 1940s jukebox from those of other decades is by looking for the rounded plastic sides, called catalins, that glow like jewels when the jukebox comes alive. Since it's illegal to make the catalin plastic anymore due to the toxic fumes produced, finding pristine catalins is a thrill.
Sometimes there's even a treasure within the treasure.
Weller related a story about a Wurlitzer Victory he was restoring. "I took it apart and found silver coins in it from the 30s and 40s plus subway tokens from the 50s. And just think about this 80-year-old jukebox here. Who's played it? How many G.I.s danced with their wives or girlfriends in some little honky tonk somewhere? They get a second life."
But it's not just jukeboxes that are in high demand these days. According to Weller, "pinballs, gas pumps, and signs are through the roof. Pinballs bring in around $7-10,000, and a gasoline pump from the 1920s-30s era sold in 10 minutes to a guy in Louisiana."
The entire time we're talking, Weller's phone pings in the background, abuzz with potential buyers from here in the States and all over the world. Last month, a jukebox and six pinball machines made the journey to Hungary, while another shipment was headed to the Netherlands. Facebook and Instagram have helped to turn History Incorporated into a thriving 24/7 business.
The current record for selling a jukebox on Facebook? Seven seconds.
"Everything we list here is functional, but you may need to replace a button or make some other small replacement. We even sell it with the dust still on it," says Weller with a laugh, "so you're getting every bit of history. Anything that's electromechanical doesn't like to be sitting. It wants to be used and played."
Looking around at these time capsules of the past, I find it hard not to consider each one as some living thing. Luckily, Weller and his family-owned and operated History Incorporated are here to breathe new life into them. With their help, old Fortune Tellers have a few more fortunes to tell, pinball wizards can play the games of their grandfathers, and Wurlitzer jukeboxes still bubble to life.
What's old is new, and so the cycle repeats.
If you want to visit the History Incorporated showroom, you can find Billy Weller and his team at 1615 8th Street, Leeds, AL 35094. Or, call (205) 368 - 9681. Don't forget to follow History Incorporated on Facebook and Instagram, where you can discover their Deals of the Day.