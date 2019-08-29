PELL CITY -- Honda officials met with officials from Talladega and St. Clair counties this week to thank them for their continued support and to share the results of a new economic impact survey.
“We want to thank all the communities that have supported Honda,” said Mike Oatridge, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama senior vice president.
The company recently rolled off its 5 millionth vehicle and engine at the Honda plant in Lincoln. Officials also released figures from a recently completed study from the University of Alabama indicating that HMA’s impact on local regional communities and Alabama as a whole far exceeded expectations.
“The numbers are great, but it doesn’t happen without great people,” Oatridge said. “We now have 5 million happy customers.”
Honda officials are traveling across the five-county regional area -- Talladega, St. Clair, Etowah, Calhoun and Jefferson counties -- that joined together in support of the company 20 years ago. According to the economic impact study released this week, HMA has far exceeded initial expectations.
“We are proud to be a part of the economic engine for Alabama,” said Lamar Whitaker, Honda Purchasing Division manager. “Behind the numbers, behind the statistics, are the people … People are the driving force to our success, and for that, we say, thank you.”
Samantha Corona, who works in corporate communications for HMA, said Honda officials met with officials from Jefferson County on Tuesday, Talladega County on Wednesday and with St. Clair County officials on Thursday at the Pell City Municipal Complex.
“Next week, we will go to Gadsden in Etowah County and Anniston in Calhoun County,” Corona said.
She said HMA employs associates from all five regional counties, and HMA wanted to thank local officials for their support.
There were city, county and school officials, along with community leaders, who attended the Thursday Economic Excellence in Alabama Community Appreciation Luncheon in Pell City.
Steve Sewell, executive vice president for the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, said what happened 20 years ago was a prime example of regional cooperation, involving five counties and 14 municipalities, which became a huge success story.
“Honda took a chance on us, and we took a chance on Honda,” Sewell said. “This is a celebration of that partnership.”
Sewell said the recent study points to tremendous economic impact for the regional area, as well as Alabama.
He said survey estimates are conservative, and those economic expectations when Honda first arrived in Alabama were much lower than the company’s economic impact today.
“At the end of the day, it has exceeded our expectations,” Sewell said.
According to the 2018 economic impact study, HMA has a $12 billion impact on the state’s economy, supporting 45,000 jobs. The company accounts for 5.4 percent of the total gross domestic product for Alabama.
HMA has also greatly impacted the economies of both Talladega and St. Clair counties.
In Talladega County in 2018, HMA produced 3,609 jobs, generated $205.5 million in total earnings and contributed $3.9 million in local sales tax revenue.
In St. Clair County in 2018, HMA supported 2,069 jobs, generated $145.4 million in total earnings and contributed $2.8 million in local sales tax revenues.