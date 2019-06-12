TALLADEGA -- Public school students entering the sixth grade and 11-years-old are required to have certain booster vaccinations before being enrolled.
Specifically, students must get a booster dose of tetanus and diphtheria toxoids and acellular pertussis vaccine, or Tdap.
“It is imperative that your child has this immunization and the school receives the updated immunization record before they can be enrolled in sixth grade,” according to Pattie Thomas, Talladega City Schools Curriculum and Federal Programs coordinator.
For more information, please call Thomas at 256-315-5615 for city school students or your local Central Office for other systems.