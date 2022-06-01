Student council receives grant to improve railroad tracks

RAGLAND — The Ragland High School student council recently received confirmation of a grant for more than $4 million to improve the town’s railroad, which often becomes a burden for students, faculty and community members.
According to the resolution drafted by the students involved in the student council, The National Cement Company has been part of Ragland’s community since 1910. It transports a large percentage of its products via the railroad, which intersects Alabama Highway 144, just minutes from the town’s high school.
According to Mary Jo Cox, Ragland High School English teacher and student council sponsor, the constant transport of these products has caused tardiness, among other issues for the students.
“It would stop and the kids and faculty and everybody, the whole community,” Cox said. “And the responders, that’s the other thing. If there’s an emergency, then they couldn’t get across.”
Cox said the town closed the road that serves as a second route causing a real dilemma to emerge.
According to Cox, someone who was instrumental in making the grant happen was Adam Nordstrom, who works for a lobbying group that was hired by the National Cement Company.
“He came to check out the situation, he’s been investigating all this,” Cox said. “He went to Mayor Richard Bunt, and they had a meeting.”
Bunt coordinated with Ragland High School Principal Jennifer Ball, to see if the school’s student council and Cox would be interested in sparking interest within the student council.
According to Cox, interest was instant for the group and herself.
“I emailed Adam, and we got to talk,” Cox said. “I knew what he was talking about, I knew what he was doing, I knew what the issue was, and so then we got started.”
Cox said when she came to Ragland seven years ago, the student council didn’t exist within the school system.
“There was a student government, but nobody was doing anything,” Cox said.
According to Cox, it took her six years to build up the student council organization and to get it in full operation.
Another key member in the process was Jackson Phillips, a senior who served as the student council president this past school year.
Cox said the student council members prepared for a visit from Nordstrom to pitch their improvement project. Each student had to ask questions relating to the project.
“We had an executive board meeting, and then I prepared the students to ask questions,” Cox said. “I explained to them what the stem project was, and then required that each one of them had to ask questions.”
The group had a resolution drafted up following a vote on the project, and they presented it. Following the student council’s approval of the project and the submission of the resolution, Nordstrom conversed with the senators involved, including U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, asking for their support of this bill.
“It was a very unique thing for a high school organization to get involved in a local political activity,” Cox said.
Following the grant approval, Nordstrom helped Phillips make a statement.
“I think that’s part of my teaching style,” Cox said. “Because I was in the business world first, and I know how things, especially political and communications, that I train and teach the students that you can do this and give them opportunity to.”
According to Cox, since she’s been here, those involved in the student council, both past and present, have worked to make the program what it is today. Along with Phillips, past student council presidents Elijah Ball and Shelby Davis paved the way for the council by redrafting the constitution and setting the group up for success.
The group has also been an active participant in the Alabama Student Council Association, which according to Cox is where the group really got started.
“That’s where we got started, and that’s where I learned all this,” Cox said. “I already had the knowledge, like the business world and stuff.”