Strong defense showing helps Winterboro claim 10-0 win at Victory Christian

PELL CITY -- Away from home, in a driving rainstorm, without their head coach, Winterboro’s goal was simple: Get a win, and get out of there.
The Bulldogs accomplished that with a defense that smothered Class 1A, Region 5 foe Victory Christian, holding the Lions to 60 total yards and five first downs en route to a 10-0 victory.
“It was a hard-fought fight, and we knew it (would be) coming in,” Winterboro senior Brody Hamm said after the game. ”It went in our favor.”
Hamm combined with fellow back Jay James, a junior, to provide almost all of the offense for the Bulldogs (7-1, 5-0), combining for 158 all-purpose yards.
James scored the game’s only touchdown, a 4-yard run late in the second quarter. Hamm ran in the two-point conversion.
Hamm had to assume the load in the second half after James left the game with an injury on a field goal attempt. James was moving under his own power after the game and said he was “straight.”
“That (injury to James) makes us fight even harder,” Hamm said. “That’s one of our brothers, and family’s a big thing to us.”
The Bulldog defense provided the only points that would’ve been necessary to win the game, forcing the Lions (4-4, 1-3) into a holding penalty in their own end zone early in the second quarter. The penalty resulted in a safety for Winterboro, breaking a scoreless tie.
“I thought we played a good defensive game,” Victory head coach Bruce Breland said. “That (safety) wasn’t the total tale of the game, because offensively, we struggled making blocks and we struggled protecting, We struggled catching the football.”
Penalties killed drives for both teams throughout the game, and a Winterboro drive that killed nearly the entire fourth quarter was extended late in the third by a roughing penalty on fourth down. By the time the Lions touched the ball again, less than seven minutes remained; Victory’s final two possessions ended on a dropped fourth-down pass and a sack/fumble that allowed Winterboro to kneel out the clock.
Three to know
No reason was given for Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield’s absence Friday night.
Victory Christian quarterback Dalton Lewellyn led the Lions with 46 yards rushing and passing. Lewellyn was victimized by “12-15” dropped passes, in the estimation of Breland.
Winterboro senior Tavion Barclay iced the game for the Bulldogs, recovering a Lewellyn fumble after a hard hit.
Who said
Tarez Ellis, Winterboro assistant coach: “Defense played lights out tonight. With our head coach, he’s an old defensive guy. I give credit all to the boys. Our defensive line played great, linebackers played great.”
Breland: “We played sloppy. I thought at times they played sloppy. I thought the field was sloppy. But I don’t think our sloppy play, us or them, was a result from the rain. I thought it was just two teams that weren’t executing really, the way they’re going to have to execute in the future.”
Up next
Victory Christian will host Woodland next week for a crucial region showdown. Winterboro has an open date before traveling to Woodland Oct. 23.