PELL CITY -- Master storyteller Dolores Hydock will kick off the Pell City Public Library Adult Summer Reading Series at noon Wednesday.
Hydock will present “A Celebration of Alabama Storytellers.”
“She will tell stories celebrating Alabama authors Truman Capote and Kathryn Tucker Windham,” said library Assistant Director Susan Mann, who oversees adult services. “It promises to be a great program, and one that everyone will enjoy.”
A master storyteller, Hydock is sometimes humorous and often poignant as she connects with her audience through her heartwarming stories that reflect everyday life.
She has been a featured storyteller at the National Storytelling Festival and served as teller-in-residence at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesboro, Tennessee.
Her work has been featured at concerts, festivals and special events all over the United States. Her 11 CDs of original stories have received awards from Storytelling World Magazine for excellence in storytelling.
Hydock’s interest in acting began at an early age. She won her first blue ribbon for storytelling at age 5 in her hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania.
Hydock completed her studies in American folklore at Yale University, and she has a Master of Arts in story arts/communications from East Tennessee State University.
She has taught acting and storytelling at Birmingham-Southern College.
In her spare time, Hydock enjoys gardening in Birmingham, where she resides.
The event at the Pell City Public Library is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to stay for light refreshments afterwards.
Those who wish to participate in the reading segment of the Adult Summer Reading series can register at this time. Prizes provided by local merchants, Writers Anonymous and the Pell City Library Guild will be given away to those lucky enough to have their name drawn from a “hat” following the completion of each book read throughout the program.