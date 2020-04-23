Storms knock down trees, utility poles Thursday morning, more than 1,100 lose power (with photo galleries)

TALLADEGA -- More than 1,100 people were left without power after storms rocked our area Thursday morning.
Jacki Lowry with Alabama Power said 400 customers in Talladega County were without power Thursday morning, while 360 customers were without power in St. Clair County.
“It’s kinda sporadic with the storm damage,” Lowry said.
She said while there were outages throughout the eastern portion of the state, Calhoun County was the hardest hit.
Lowry said the outages in St. Clair County were mainly around Pell City and Asheville.
Lowry said she could not be sure when power would be restored to all customers, but she said crews were working. She said with how spread out interruptions were, it was difficult to give a firm estimate.
Around 2:45 p.m., those figures were down to 200 customers without power in St. Clair and 120 in Talladega.
Jon Cullimore, with Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, said 358 co-op members were without power as of 11:30 a.m. He said that was much less than early Thursday.
“At the worst of it early this morning, we had more than 3,300 consumers without power,” Cullimore said, adding many of those interruptions came from feeders at substations.
Cullimore said the remaining customers were part of 29 seperate power interruptions, all of which would likely be harder to fix.
“These interruptions are going to take the longest to fix because many of these are from trees and tree limbs falling on lines,” he said. “Several of these interruptions are from broken poles as well.”
Cullimore said crews were working to restore services as quickly as they could. He said CVEC planned to have power restored by the end of the day Thursday.
CVEC Marketing, Energy Services and Event Specialist Barbara Edmondson said the number of outages among co-op members was down to 68 as of 3 p.m., mostly in Talladega County.
Sylacauga Utilities Board General Manager Mitch Miller said the city had four outages during the morning hours Thursday.
“It affected 136 people,” he said. “The longest we had anyone out was for an hour and 25 minutes.”
Miller said the issues were likely caused by trees being down due to damage caused by winds.
EMA reports
As for storm damage, St. Clair County was spared any major incidents. EMA Director Patrice Kuzejeski said her agency had received no reports from residents about damage. She said the only report it had received was two downed trees that were reported by the Pell City Street Department.
Talladega County was hit somewhat harder, according to EMA specialist LeighAnn Butler.
A tree fell across Grist Mill Road near Childersburg, and downed trees were also reported on Old Shocco Road, Old Lincoln Highway, Oldfield Road in Sylacauga and Kentuck Road, off McIntosh Road in Munford.
Trees and power lines were also reported down on St. Mary Road in Lincoln and Concord Church Road in Talladega.
Those last two calls came in around 9 Thursday morning, the others were somewhat earlier, she said.
There were no reports of major flooding in Talladega County as of Thursday afternoon, although Butler said county road crews were still checking low lying areas.
Staff writers Chris Norwood and Shane Dunaway contributed to this story.