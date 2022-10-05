Stop overlooking Cole McCarty, the most important games in October and more high school football takeaways

One of the county’s best receivers spent the final minutes of his game on Friday night looking for a way to keep warm on the sidelines. He ended up stumbling on a blanket and wrapped it around his shoulders.
It was a lot more colorful than the ones the NFL uses. Looked a lot less effective too, but I understood his desire to bundle up. I was pretty cold too.
If I’m writing about the weather, and dreaming about hot chocolate, then the playoffs must be close.
Several teams in the St. Clair Times coverage area will determine their postseason fates this month so let’s look at the schedule ahead before we take one final glance back at the game and players that shaped September.
1. Playoff Push
1A Ragland (3-0 in region play): Oct. 21 vs Spring Garden
The Purple Devils are the only Class 1A, Region 6 team that remains unbeaten in area play. A playoff spot is all but assured at this point.
In fact, if Ragland doesn’t stumble more than twice before the regular-season finale, then the game at Spring Garden will be the de facto region championship game with a No. 1 playoff seed on the line.
1A Victory Christian (1-3): Friday at Wadley
The Lions must win both of their remaining region games (at Winterboro on Oct. 21) if they are going to qualify for the postseason.
Even if they do that, the Lions would also need Winterboro to beat Wadley on Oct. 14. It’s not an easy task, but it becomes an impossible one if Victory Christian can’t right the ship this week.
4A Ashville (1-2): Oct. 21 at Cherokee County
The Bulldogs will almost certainly clinch a playoff spot if they win two of their three remaining games against Oneonta (6-1 overall), Cherokee County (5-1 overall) and Good Hope (3-4 overall).
However, winning only one of those contests likely puts Ashville in a weird three-team tie for fourth place at best. If the tiebreakers are going to fall Ashville’s way then the Bulldogs likely need the best win of the teams involved, and that means beating Cherokee County or Oneonta.
5A Leeds (3-0): Oct. 14 at Moody
The Greenwave will likely wrap up the Class 5A, Region 6 championship with a win over Moody.
If Leeds were to slip up to Alexandria on Friday before beating Moody, then we likely end up in a very complicated tiebreaker scenario.
5A Moody (3-0): Oct. 14 vs Leeds
The Blue Devils have already made history, but why should Jake Ganus’ squad settle for second place now? Moody likely wraps up the region with a win over Leeds.
Moody will likely still need to win at Southside on Oct. 21 to avoid going to tiebreakers, although those probably also favor the Blue Devils.
The Rest
Pell City, Springville and St. Clair County combined to go 0-10 in region play. The Tigers are officially eliminated at this point. The Panthers and Saints could still back into the postseason if they win out in region play.
For Pell City that means beating Shades Valley, Huffman and Pinson Valley. The Panthers will also need some help elsewhere.
For Saint Clair County that means beating Moody, Lincoln and Springville and definitely getting help elsewhere.
2. Underrated
The average high school football fan’s knowledge is often limited to the star players in their county and maybe the neighboring county.
Some kids play well enough that people in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham and elsewhere might bring up that “Huntsville kid" for example.
Moody quarterback Cole McCarty deserves that kind of attention. He might not be a household name outside St. Clair County and some neighboring areas, but the entire state should know about “the Moody quarterback.”
In seven games, McCarty has completed 94 of 124 passes for 1,934 yards and 27 passing touchdowns and only three interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 24 times for 136 yards and two additional scores.
His current completion percentage of 75.8 would place him fourth on the AHSAA’s single-season record book, and he’s less than one percent behind second place.
According to MaxPreps, McCarty currently leads the state in both passing yards (1,934) and passing touchdowns (27).*
Moody looks like a team capable of making a deep run in the playoffs, but even if the Blue Devils fall in the first round, McCarty would still find his way into the AHSAA single-season record books if he keeps up his current pace through the next four games.
If McCarty plays 11 games, he’s on pace for:
3,039 passing yards. Would rank 37th
42 passing touchdowns. Would be tied for ninth
46 total touchdowns. Would rank 25th
Most, if not all, the guys ahead of McCarty had the benefit of deep playoff runs. If the Blue Devils do win a few playoff games, then McCarty’s place in history will surely grow as well.
The Moody quarterback has the benefit of playing with several great skill position guys, Arkansas commit Davion Dozier chief among them, but McCarty’s stats aren’t just the byproduct of playing around talented players.
I’ve watched McCarty four times this year. At this point, I’ve seen him make every throw in the books.
He can move the chains with his feet if necessary, but McCarty prefers to use his athleticism to extend plays instead. He will make pass rushers look silly while keeping his eyes downfield, looking for the big play.
According to McCarty’s Twitter feed, he has Division I offers from Navy, North Alabama and UT Martin.
There’s no way that number doesn’t jump in the coming months if it hasn’t already. Not if recruiters are doing their job and paying attention.
Speaking of recruiting, can we get some stars next to this guy already?
*- McCarty’s stats listed here are a combination of my personal records (four games) and stats reported by the school (three games)
3. Shout outs
Each month I pick out players to highlight as the best of the best that I saw during the month. The following players weren’t involved enough to be considered on that list.
Despite that, they both made plays that really stuck in my memory weeks later, so it felt weird to write about September without mentioning them.
St. Clair County kick returner Tra’Vell Jones
The Saints struggled to move the ball against a Leeds defense that might be among the state’s best. I don’t always chart every single kick return, but Jones was having so much success I had to start.
I likely missed a few, but I watched him return five kicks against Leeds. His longest went 39 yards. Three of them went at least 20. He averaged 24.6 yards per return which meant the Saints had decent field position for most of the evening.
Ragland receiver Brayden Byers
Byers is responsible for one of the best plays I saw in September.
Here’s how I wrote it up that night:
“Ragland’s most exciting offensive play, looked like a bit of a dud at first. Freshman receiver Brayden Byers caught a short pass to the left side where two defenders met him near the line of scrimmage. Byers stutter-stepped two, maybe three times, then he ran backward and to the right until he outran the entire Pleasant Valley defense to pick up 26 yards.”
Then against Victory, Christian Byers converted in two critical situations. He took one reception 42 yards when Ragland was facing third-and-10. Later on the same drive, he found the end zone from 17 yards out when the Purple Devils looked his way on fourth down
4. The All-September Team
I watched the following local schools last month: Leeds, Moody (twice), Ragland (twice), St. Clair County and Victory Christian.
My other responsibilities make it tough to watch the offensive line, tight ends or defensive players enough to elevate one performance over another. So with that out of the way, I want to spotlight the best quarterback, running back and wide receiver I saw in September, in addition to three other deserving players.
QB Cole McCarty (Moody)
Against Alexandria:
Completed 15 of 19 passes for 248 yards and 2 TDs
3 carries for 21 yards
I’m not sure what else there is to say about McCarty, honestly, except wow.
RB Blaine Burke (Moody)
Against Alexandria:
20 carries for 194 yards and 3 TDs, 2-point conversion
3 receptions for 34 yards
Burke is patient. Burke is strong. Burke is fast.
He scored once by stopping and letting the defender run by him on second-and-goal.
He scored from 39 yards out after he broke three or four tackles while running through the heart of the defense.
He scored from 42 yards out when he just bolted to the left side of the field so fast no one could keep up. His coaches timed him breaking 20 miles per hour in multiple games this season, so it’s hard to blame them.
WR Kolby Seymour (Moody)
Against Alexandria:
7 receptions for 159 yards and 2 TDs
Seymour dropped a punt in the third quarter. Alexandria scored on the very next play.
The receiver, that was primarily used as a blocker during the first two weeks of the season, didn’t dwell on his mistake. Instead, Seymour hauled in a 57-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone on third-and-seven during Moody’s next drive.
LB Cade Mickler (Ragland)
Against Pleasant Valley:
At least 7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks. He also recovered an onside kick.
I was shocked to learn Mickler was a freshman following his performance. He showed up at high-leverage times all night.
On Pleasant Valley’s first four third downs, Mickler recorded one sack, one additional tackle for loss and he also tackled the ball carrier near the line of scrimmage well short of the first-down marker.
Then Pleasant Valley tried to steal a possession with an onside kick attempt at the start of the second half, but Mickler recovered it.
DE Kavion Henderson (Leeds)
Against St. Clair County:
At least 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and a fumble recovered for a touchdown
Henderson is the state’s top junior, and he proved that and more against St. Clair County.
All of his stats above came in his first 16 snaps. Half of that time, the Saints weren’t even running the plays toward him.
Henderson spent most of the second half on the sidelines, but it is easy to imagine what the stat line might have looked like had Leeds needed him to stay in longer.
RB Jeremiah Hunter (Leeds)
Against St. Clair County:
15 carries for 187 yards and 3 TDs
Hunter’s first carry went 47 yards into the end zone, and he didn’t stop there. Later in the game, he broke at least five or six tackles as he blazed a path through the middle of the field for a 44-yard score.
5. Players, teams and games I’m excited to see in October
Leeds at Moody
Nothing to add, but it felt weird not to have this one on the list.
Jordan Turner (Ragland)
Even though I saw Ragland twice in September, I still feel like I haven’t gotten the true Jordan Turner experience. In those two games, he caught four total passes for 70 yards.
Even with limited work on offense, his talent was obvious. The Purple Devils just didn’t need him, and why put one of your best players in harm's way for no reason?
I get it. Here’s hoping he gets the chance to end the regular season with some fireworks.
Pell City
The Panthers are 0-6 under Steve Mask, but I think things will begin to turn this month. I predict Pell City will finish the year out strong. A year from now, we will talk about this October as the springboard that propelled the Panthers back into relevancy next season.