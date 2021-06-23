Stolen ATV, leaf blower from parks and rec storage land trio in jail

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Police Department arrested three individuals Tuesday at about 2 p.m. on charges related to stolen items from the Springville Parks and Recreation Department.
Officers were dispatched to Springville’s Youth Baseball and Softball complex at Camp Road on Tuesday to discover an ATV, leaf blower and other tools were taken from the parks and rec storage building over the weekend.
With help from the Sheriff’s Office and the Argo and Odenville Police Departments, officers were led to 236 Park Hill Drive in Springville where 35-year-old Joshua Crumpton, 37-year-old Christopher Fuqua and 40-year-old Kimberly Ephariam were arrested.
According to a post made by the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page, the suspects led officers on a foot pursuit before being taken into custody at the Ashville Jail and recovering the stolen items.
Crumpton and Fuqua were charged with theft of property, burglary and criminal mischief. Both are set at a $8,500 bond.
Ephariam was charged with buying and receiving stolen property and recently bonded out at $10,000.