Steele voters return Rogers Adams to mayor’s office, elect Tammy Deweese to council

STEELE -- Roger C. Adams notched his second full term as mayor of Steele in Tuesday night’s municipal election.
Adams won a three-way race with 215 votes. Henry Whisenant Jr. walked away with 80, while Martha J. Stewart garnered 14.
Local business owner Tammy Deweese picked up a victory over Henry Whisenant Sr., 237-66, in the race for the Place 5 seat on the City Council. This will be Deweese’s first time serving in elected public office.
Steele’s new administration will take office in November.