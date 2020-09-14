Steele police leveraging new flock camera to solve crime

STEELE -- The town of Steele installed a Flock safety camera on Steele Station Road, and the municipality’s Police Department has utilized it for the past five months to assist in solving crimes.
Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based startup, has partnerships with Birmingham-area police, Springville, Pell City, Moody, Trussville, Irondale and others.
According to the company’s public relations manager, Joshua Miller, Flock Safety is a crime-fighting company that utilizes license plate reading technology that assists police in solving more than two crimes a day across the country.
With cameras in more than 38 states and 700 cities serving neighborhoods and law enforcement, these devices obtain actionable evidence police need to track leads otherwise unobtainable by traditional methods.
“All the footage captured goes to a secure cloud for 30 days and is deleted immediately and permanently with no exceptions,” said Miller.
“Flock Safety doesn't access cameras without explicit written permission from the customer and also never shares or sells data to third parties. The customer completely owns the footage, and Flock does not.”
Pell City police recently used a Flock camera to stop a suspect in the shooting of an officer in Lamar County, Georgia.
Steele Chief of Police Mark Ward said his department has been able to recover multiple stolen cars and tags; recover a runaway from Texas and return her to her parents; and identify those involved in gas station drive-aways.
Steele police are also able to see and utilize the cameras installed in surrounding areas, such as Pell City and Moody, in order to work with those agencies to better solve and prevent crime.
“I wish we could really afford to have them on every street,” Ward said. “There's been talk about it, but that's as far as that’s gone.”