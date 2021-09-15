Steele Police confiscate over 1,000 pills during trafficking arrest

STEELE — The Steele Police Department arrested Jose Colocho-Martinez, 42, of Church Falls, Virginia Wednesday at 2 a.m. on drug trafficking charges.
According to Police Chief Mark Ward, over 1,000 pills were confiscated including Tramadol and what police believe to be 235 pills worth of fentanyl. Ward said officers will not officially know until lab results come back.
Steele officers made the arrest following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 59 southbound when the pills were found and confiscated.
Martinez is being held at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on a $1.5 million bond.