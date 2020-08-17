Steele municipal elections will feature showdowns for mayor, Place 5 council seat

STEELE -- Municipal election day in Steele will feature a three-person race for mayor and a two-candidate showdown for Place 5 on the City Council.
Residents will vote Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Incumbent Roger C. Adams, Martha J. Stewart and Henry Whisenant Jr. are running for mayor.
Adams is originally from Steele and attended Steel schools from grade school until high school. He graduated from Ashville High School and attended Gadsden State Community College.
Adams has been married to his wife, Tina Adams, for 40 years, and together, they have two sons and four grandchildren. He is employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier.
Adams has served on the Steele Industrial Development Board, the Steele Water Board and was a member of the Steele City Council for 7 1/2 years before being appointed by the council to finish the term of then-Mayor John Wilcox, who resigned a few months before his term expired.
In 2016, Adams was elected by the voters to a four-year term.
Stewart calls Steele her hometown after moving there in 1998. She earned her associate degree in interior design from Jefferson State Community College.
Later, Stewart worked for Bell South and is now retired. She delivers meals every day to the senior citizens at the senior center in Steele.
Stewart was appointed to the Steele Water Board in 2017 and was elected board chairman in 2019.
Attempts to reach Whisenant Jr. were unsuccessful.
Tammy Deweese and Henry Whisenant Sr. are running for Place 5 on the City Council.
Deweese is originally from Southside but has called Steele her home after living there for 25 years.
Deweese attended Southside High School and graduated from Bible Baptist in 1988. She is the owner and operator of Steele Marathon.
Deweese and her husband, Benny, have been married since January 1996 and have two children together.
Deweese has been a volunteer at Steele Junior High and Ashville High School. During that time, she organized several fundraisers to help raise money for families in need.
Attempts to reach Whisenant Sr. were unsuccessful.