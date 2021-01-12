Steele man arrested on rape charges

STEELE - A Steele man was arrested Sunday on charges of second degree rape and sodomy.
According to jail records, the man was arrested by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail at 10:41 a.m. on Sunday. He is charged with three counts of sodomy in the second degree, one count of rape in the second degree.
Both rape and sodomy in the second degree are class B felonies and have a possible sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
Both offenses differ from rape and sodomy in the first degree in that they involve a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional information on the arrest at this time.
The St. Clair Times does not generally release the names of individuals charged with sex crimes before they plead guilty or are convicted of said crimes.