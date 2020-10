Steele Junior High School recently announced its Raiders of the Month for September. Shown in front are Charlie Bowlin and Gunner Hubbard. In the middle are Elizabeth Vergara-Sanchez, Ainsley Abernathy, Brody McCurry, Ethan Bosner, Gavin Coffee and Esteben Gonzalez. In back are Kimber Layfield, Veyda Pilkington, Brayden Phillips, Jolie Free, Zachery Simmons and Freddy Castizo