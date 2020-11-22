Steele honors longtime postal worker (with photos)

STEELE -- The town of Steele honored postal service worker retiree Esther Dunn on Saturday with a surprise parade and a resolution from the city.
Dunn worked at the Steele post office for 37 years before officially retiring Nov. 21.
Dunn previously planned to retire twice this year but decided to retain her position due to the toll the pandemic placed on postal workers, despite both her husband and herself being considered high risk.
The parade rode by Dunn’s home in Steele and was led by a Steele police car followed by a Steele fire truck. The rest of the parade consisted of a long line of cars sporting balloons and signs.
At the end of the parade, Mayor Roger Adams and the Steele Town Council issued a resolution honoring Dunn’s retirement.
Dunn began her career at the ground level of the post office. She maintained the grounds and cleaned the inside of the building. She later worked as a postal clerk the majority of her career and at times served as officer in charge.
According to former Councilwoman Nancy Miller-Borg, Dunn was devoted to her customers and knew almost everyone in town. The residents of Steele would take their problems to the “postal lady,” and she was known to have personally assisted some of them when there were no other options.
Miller-Borg said Dunn has always felt as though she was working for both the people of Steele and the U.S. Postal Service. She also showed her love for Steele by volunteering for many of Steele’s community activities.
Dunn was born and raised in Steele. She and her husband, Terry Dunn, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The Dunns have three children, who also reside in Steele.