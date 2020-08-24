Steele candidates talk growing town’s income while maintaining community atmosphere

STEELE -- The town of Steele on Thursday held a forum for candidates running for the positions of mayor and Place 5 on the Town Council.
Incumbent Roger C. Adams is running for another term of mayor. Martha J. Stewart and Henry Whisenant Jr. are challenging him.
Tammy Deweese and Henry Whisenant Sr. are running for the Place 5 seat on the council
Whisenant Jr. and Sr. were not present.
The forum began with each candidate giving an opening statement. Adams focused on his experience working for the town.
“I have served as your mayor for the past four years,” he said. “Prior to that, I have served on the Steele Industrial Development Board, the Steele Water Board and when I was elected to the council, I had to resign from both of those positions.”
Adams said he served on the council for a little over seven years as mayor pro-tem before he was elected mayor in 2016.
Stewart spoke about her active involvement in the town despite not being originally from Steele.
“[I have] been here for 22 years,” she said. “In 2017, I was appointed to the water board, and then in 2019, I was elected chairman of the water board. I am active in the governing body of the township of Steele.”
Stewart also talked about her involvement with the town’s senior center, where she delivers meals daily and drives seniors to their doctor’s appointments, if needed.
Deweese spoke about her active involvement within the town, even though she is also not originally from Steele.
“I have always been one to help those in need,” she said. “I volunteered at the schools, the Steele school and the high school when both my kids were there. I have helped with fundraisers for people that were in need of clothes or food.”
Deweese also emphasized she owns a business that calls Steele home. She owns and operates the local Marathon gas station right off Interstate 20. She opened the station with her dad a year ago.
Many of the questions asked during the forum were focused around how to improve the municipality while making sure it maintains its small-town feel. Specifically, the candidates were asked how they plan on maintaining and growing town income while at the same time keeping Steele a small community.
Adams said he felt business growth was the most important way to accomplish this goal.
“I think everyone in Steele likes the small community feel that we have here, and I don’t think [the residents] want to see too much growth, but some growth is good,” he said. “It brings in additional revenue, so we’re able to do more and more things for our community.
“I think the next thing we need is a fast food restaurant of some type. That’s what's on my radar. That’s what everyone tells me that [they] want -- a place to go get a biscuit or a hamburger.”
Stewart said she feels the best way to grow Steele while maintaining the community feel is to work together and ensure everyone does their part.
“If I were so honored to get to be the mayor, I will always do the right thing in every situation,” said Stewart. “I would be [the residents’] mouthpiece, in other words, to make this community as good or better than it is right now.”
Deweese emphasized different ways she would like to see Steele grow, such as entrance signs and a paved walking track to make it easier for senior citizens to access it.
Deweese also said that as a 25-year resident of Steele, she agrees that a balance between growth and keeping Steele a tight-knit community is something she would like to see.
“I just want to have open eyes, open ears, a big heart, listen to the people and try (if possible) to do what the people want you to do,” said Deweese. “Just be a soundboard to hear what [the residents] have to say to improve the town for them.”
St. Clair Times and Daily Home staff writer Taylor Mitchell moderated the forum. Municipal elections will be Tuesday, Aug. 25.