Young Springville pitchers, older defensive players starred in county championship run

Moody finished tied for seventh in 5A last year, and the Blue Devils proved they still have what it takes when they handed Springville its first loss of the season when they met in the county tournament on March 11.
So it was perhaps a little shocking to some that when the Tigers earned the chance to avenge that loss in the county championship, Springville turned to eighth-grade pitcher Georgia Chancellor who had yet to start a game this season.
“Throughout the week during practice, we’ve had live scrimmages, and I have some pretty good batters, and she was able to either strike them out or make them put the ball in play, and our defense was able to get them out,” Springville coach J.P. Taruc said. “And for two straight days, two straight practices before the county tournament, she proved herself, that she could do it.”
Chancellor more than delivered, striking out eight batters while only giving up six hits and four runs in seven innings to claim a 10-4 win that forced a winner-take-all rematch.
Springville won this one, too, 5-0, thanks largely to the efforts of sophomore pitcher Shelby Hathcock who struck out three batters while giving up only three hits and one run in five innings.
“I’m extremely proud of her because just her grit and her willing to fight through that adversity,” Taruc said. “Getting that last game, having to start the last game and for her to be a sophomore and … given that opportunity she was able to shine and produce. That was a great stepping stone for her for the season.”
Hatchcock earned MVP honors for her performance, while Chancellor joined her on the all-tournament team.
As of Monday, Moody remains the only team to beat the Tigers, who now sit 14-1.
“For us to beat a team like that, knowing the fact that you can, helps your morale,” Taruc said. “And helps you in the future when you do face teams like that, that you are prepared to play.”
The Tigers finished fifth overall in 6A last season, so it’s no shock that Springville aspires to return to the state tournament in May.
That path will almost certainly include additional showdowns with Moody at some point, and fittingly, Springville’s other two all-tournament selections, juniors Kiley Christopher and Emmy Leopard, also showed up big in the final two matchups with the Blue Devils.
In addition to her role as a catcher, Christopher hit a double that sparked four Tiger runs in the fourth inning of the first championship game.
“She works extremely well behind the plate,” Taruc said. “Her framing skills are one of the top-notch that I have seen. We had a great player last year, Makayln Kyser, and she is right there when it comes to working behind the plate. … She eliminates that second base from anybody, and she has also got a great arm, so trying to steal on her at second is going to be tough.”
Although that only begins to describe Christopher's impact on her team.
“She has a leadership mindset,” Taruc said. “She wants to lead by example, and others, you can tell that they want to follow her.”
Leopard also delivered a hit that contributed to that same stretch in the fourth inning. She also recorded hits on two of three at-bats, recorded an RBI and scored a run in the final championship game. However, Leopard’s all-tournament selection has a lot more to do with her efforts at shortstop, where Taruc said the junior has “bloomed.”
“Her first three steps are so much quicker now reacting to the ball, and her getting the ball from her glove to her hand is so much faster,” Taruc said.
While those four are just a few of the Tigers behind Springville’s hot start, Taruc quickly reminds all his players that their goals remain in the distant future.
“It’s a great start, but I want my girls to still be hungry throughout the season,” Taruc said days after winning the county tournament. “But I think it is a motivation to them knowing the fact that you can win a tournament.”