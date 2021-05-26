Welsh on new AHSAA director: Briggs 'will will represent our member schools well'

The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control on Monday named Alvin Briggs, 56, to be the AHSAA’s fifth Executive Director.

Current Executive Director Steve Savarese announced in April that he intended to retire effective June 30. Briggs is currently the AHSAA’s Associate Executive Director. He will take over as Executive Director on July 1.

Spring Garden principal Mike Welsh represents the AHSAA’s Sixth District — which includes Calhoun, Cleburne and Cherokee counties — on the Central Board of Control.

“Alvin Briggs loves the Alabama High School Athletic Association and will represent our member schools well as he continues to move the association forward,” Welsh said in an email Tuesday. “I believe he will be dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the AHSAA constitution and bylaws while providing extraordinary opportunities for the student-athletes across our state.”

In 2011, Briggs became Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association and remained in that role until he became AHSAA Associate Executive Director three years ago.

“I am honored, humbled and excited to be selected as the next Executive Director of the AHSAA,” Briggs was quoted as saying in an AHSAA release Monday. “I want to thank the Central Board Search Committee, Central Board President Van Phillips and current Executive Director Mr. Savarese for the confidence they have shown in me to lead this great organization in the years ahead.

“No doubt, I have big shoes to fill. The previous executive directors Cliff Harper, Bubba Scott, Dan Washburn, and Mr. Savarese have set some tremendous standards and have left a legacy of outstanding leadership for all our member schools. I pray I can continue to lead this organization in the same manner as these great men who have stood before me.”

Briggs played football at Greenville High School before graduating in 1982. He played in the annual North-South football all-star game that summer and scored a touchdown on offense and one on defense, the only player ever to accomplish that feat in the North-South game. He was a defensive back at Auburn University from 1983 through 1987. In 1988 and 1989, Briggs played briefly in the National Football League with the Dallas Cowboys before injuries ended his playing career.

Briggs returned to college and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of North Alabama in 1993. He added a Master of Arts in Education from UNA in 1995.

He has coaching experience at the college and high school levels. From 1993 until 2001 he was an assistant football coach at UNA.

He returned to Greenville in 2001 and was head football coach and athletics director through 2005. His Greenville teams reached the playoffs three times in his four seasons there. From Greenville, Briggs became assistant athletics director for the Florence City system in 2006. In 2007, Briggs was elevated to athletics director and head football coach at Florence High School. He led Florence to two playoff appearances in four seasons.