Victory Christian splits second-round series against Coosa Christian

GADSDEN — Victory Christian’s afternoon couldn’t have gotten off to a rougher start on Friday. First, the Lions were on the wrong side of double play then they gave up three total runs in the first two innings despite having two outs.
Then Victory Christian senior Evan Crow delivered a cape-worthy performance when he crushed a double to drive in the Lions’ first two runs in Victory Christian’s 7-4 win at Coosa Christian in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
“Oh yeah, definitely, I think everybody could feel it all around the stadium,” Victory Christian coach Stan Sargent said. “That was a real pick-me-up for our team. Really feel like our team got into the game at that point.”
Crow finished the game with two hits and a game-high three RBIs. He also pitched the entire game, holding Coosa Christian to only six hits despite only striking out one of 35 batters faced.
Crow nearly replicated his superhero act at the plate in the second game when he set a ball flying deep toward the fence in the fourth inning as the Lions trailed 1-0. However, the wind seemed to catch the ball at the last possible moment and drop the ball just on the wrong side of the third-base foul line.
“Game of inches, right,” Sargent said. “That thing was not foul by much. I mean, momentum is a crazy thing. When you get a play like that, that would have probably drove in two runs, I think we had two guys that were definitely coming in. That is great momentum.”
Instead, it was Coosa Christian who seized the momentum, scoring six runs in the fifth inning to secure a 9-1 victory in game two that set up a decisive game three on Saturday.
“I feel like we’re in a really good position,” Sargent said. “I feel like we’ve got good pitching ready to come in for tomorrow with Kelton (Strickland) and some of the other guys. So I feel very good there. They are going to have to go deep in their pitching, so I don’t know what they got, but I am always confident that our third-day pitching is going to be better than their third-day pitching.”
What to know
— The Lions took a 7-3 lead in the fourth inning of game one, but the Lions needed two big defensive plays to secure the win. In the fifth inning, the Lions recorded a double play at first and third base off a bunt. Then in the sixth inning, the Lions caught Coosa Christian’s Thomas Skaggs in between third and home when he attempted to steal home on a dropped third strike. The Lions ultimately recorded the tag on the play, but only after they remained patient and limited themselves to short throws back and forth.
— Victory Christian only trailed 3-1 and had two outs on the board when everything went south in the fifth. First, Philip Brasher got pulled in favor of Kelton Strickland, who was then pulled for freshman Jayden Hicks. The inning was largely more of a get-right showing for Coosa Christian and less of a Lions’ letdown as all four of Coosa Christian’s hits seemed perfectly placed for maximum damage although Brasher and Strickland complicated things by giving up first base twice each either by hitting or walking batters.
— Brasher finished the day giving up nine hits, but he also managed to strike out three of 28 batters faced, and was a big reason the Lions were tied in the fourth inning.
— Hicks scored the only Lions’ run in the fourth inning of game two when he stole home plate after teammate Alex Hoggard’s attempt to steal second succeeded and caused Coosa Christian to lose the baseball. Hicks finished the day with a team-high four total hits and a team-high three total runs scored across both games on Friday. He also struck out two of six batters faced and only gave up two hits.
Who said
— Sargent on Crow’s pitching: “Obviously fabulous. To have that complete game the first game, was able to come out there, and just I mean, he is just so versatile with his pitches. Can change the speed can spin the ball. I mean, he is just a fabulous player all around.”
— Sargent on the pitching changes in game two: “He (Brasher) was about 90 pitches, and that is really about as long as he’s gone all year long, so I think he was kind of tiring out. We could kind of see that the last couple batters. So that is why we kind of made the move, but he had pitched phenomenal. … Really the biggest reason I changed Kelton is I need him for tomorrow.”
— Sargent on the tag to end the sixth inning of game one: “That was actually a called third strike, and because we dropped it, they were running, and it was a smart play because it might have been a pretty tough play to throw it down to first when we had this guy coming down, we had full confidence in our run-down abilities. I don’t think we’ve messed up one all year long.”
— Sargent on Hicks: “The good thing about Jayden is he has always got a great mindset in baseball, and he has really not pitched that many innings for us, but he’s a guy I feel very comfortable bringing in.”
Next up
— The schools will play an elimination game on Saturday at 1 p.m.