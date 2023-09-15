Victory Christian quarterback, kicker light up scoreboard to secure back-to-back wins

Victory Christian is proving the Lions have what it takes to compete this season after starting the year off 2-1 under first-year coach Terry Etheredge. It is the third season since 2019 that the Lions have started 2-1 or better.
Quarterback Shepard Sargent rushed 27 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-6 win over Whitesburg Christian on Sept. 1. He then added another three rushing touchdowns from 15, 9 and 5 yards out in a 47-6 win over Talladega County Central on Sept. 8.
Issac Baker also found the end zone against the Tigers at the end of an 11-yard run, but he wasn’t the only Tiger to get in on the scoring action.
Senior Noah Baker returned an interception 80 yards for the first defensive score this season. Later in the win over TCC, Alex Hoggard returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown.
Freshman kicker Dewayne Talley has converted all nine extra-point attempts through three games. He’s also converted on field goal attempts from 28, 28 and 36 yards out and only has one miss this season.